Kunle Afolayan Shares Business and Career Milestones

Kunle Afolayan is dedicated to his craft as a filmmaker and as a result, has made major investments in Nollywood.

The ace filmmaker who currently has a multi-slate deal with streaming giant, Netflix, shared a couple of career and business milestones via Instagram.

Afolayan revealed that he has repeatedly invested in the future of the younger generation by creating platforms for training, capacity building and jobs through his various businesses.

He reeled off a list of some of his businesses which include; Golden Effects, KAP Motion Pictures, Ire Clothings, KAP Cinema, KAP Academy, KAP Film Village Studio and Resort and last but not the least, his Adeyeye Restaurant.

