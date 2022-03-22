Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kunle Afolayan Reveals He Cried When Watching Emotional Scenes in Movies

Kunle Afolayan is an astute filmmaker but that does not stop him from having an emotional reaction to the world of make- believe.

The actor who has morphed to become one of the biggest directors and producers in Nigeria, shared an intimate fact about himself with his social media fans.

Afolayan revealed that despite being a filmmaker and knowing all that goes on behind the scenes when shooting a film, yet he cried at every emotional scene when watching a movie.

He asked his fans what this attribute makes of him as a person.

