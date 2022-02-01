Kunle Afolayan Partners with Netflix and USC to Train Upcoming Filmmakers

Kunle Afolayan through his KAP Film a d Television Academy has partnered with Netflix and the University of Southern California (USC) to train upcoming filmmakers.

The filmmaker announced the laudable initiative on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Kunle Afolayan revealed that the School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) at USC and Netflix have partnered for a series of training workshops in Africa.

The training on Editing and Sound Post Production will see participants get a joint certificate from KAP Film and Television Academy as well as the School of Cinematic Arts, USC.

The portal to sign up is open for interested applicants who can apply between now and February 7, 2022.

