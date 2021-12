It’s another win for Kunle Afolayan and Nollywood at large.

The ace filmmaker has revelaed that he is working on a Film Village and Resort to be situated in his maternal hometown, Komu/Igbojaye, Itesiwaju local government of Oyo State.

Kunle Afolayan shared photos from the site, showing considerable work has been done.

“KAP Film Village & Resort Komu/ Igbojaye. Work in progress.”

