Kunle Afolayan Hosts Wrap Party on Set of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’

And it’s a wrap on the set of Kunle Afolayan’s latest project, ‘Ijogbon’.

The actor and filmmaker hosted a wrap party for members of the cast and crew in his KAP Film Village and Resort where the project was shot, as they closed on the set.

Afolayan shares a series of videos via his Instagram page, with folks partying the night away.

Ijogbon is Kunle Afolayan’s latest project that forms part of his multi-slate deal with Netflix. It is a coming of age story centered around 4 Nigerian teenagers who stumble on bag full of diamonds and decide to keep it.

