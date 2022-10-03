Monday, October 3, 2022
Kunle Afolayan Calls Out Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee for Refusing to Submit ANIKULAPO Film

Kunle Afolayan has taken to his social media to call out the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee for refusing to submit his new masterpiece, ANIKULAPO, to the Oscars for consideration for the 2023 awards.

I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world have decided to tagged ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars,” said the filmmaker in a post that has stirred major conversation on social media.

He added, “Will keep doing my own thing.”

See some of the reactions to his post:

