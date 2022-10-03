Kunle Afolayan Calls Out Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee for Refusing to Submit ANIKULAPO Film

Kunle Afolayan has taken to his social media to call out the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee for refusing to submit his new masterpiece, ANIKULAPO, to the Oscars for consideration for the 2023 awards.

“I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world have decided to tagged ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars,” said the filmmaker in a post that has stirred major conversation on social media.

He added, “Will keep doing my own thing.”

See some of the reactions to his post:

And some of us have one or two things to say about it. Not every time silence. Ẹní bá dákẹ́, tara rẹ̀ ọ́ ba dákẹ́. https://t.co/inCPBY5S4V — Molara Wood (@molarawood) October 3, 2022

Oscar selection committee that didn't know what an anthology film was last year, and dismissed it for same reason. Just as the industry is expected to scale up and grow, so should the committee also take its commitment seriously without bias and incompetence. https://t.co/58BXN0frA0 — Oge Obasi (@simplyoge) October 3, 2022

