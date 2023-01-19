Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kunle Afolayan Announces Production of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’ for Netflix

Movies

Kunle Afolayan and his KAP Motion Pictures company have announced the production of new film, ‘Ijogbon’.

The filmmaker and ace director shared this via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The new film which forms part of Afolayan’s multi-slate deal with streaming giant, Netflix, has begun production in filmmaker’s KAP Film Village and Resort in Oyo State.

According to the father of four, Ijogbon follows the story of four teenagers (3 boys and a girl), from a rural village in Southwestern Nigeria, who stumble on a bag of diamonds and conceal it.

Written by Tunde Babalola, the coming of age movie set in rural location, depicts the universality of human emotions defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs

Latest

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

0
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Movies

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

0
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Celebrity

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

0
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Celebrity

Anita Okoye Reveals She suffered 4 Miscarriages as She Speaks on Rollercoaster of Emotions Whole Watching the Film, ‘The Wait’

0
Anita Okoye has revealed that she was somewhat triggered with old wounds reopening after watching the Nollywood film, 'The Wait'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

0
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Movies

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

0
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Celebrity

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

0
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Celebrity

Anita Okoye Reveals She suffered 4 Miscarriages as She Speaks on Rollercoaster of Emotions Whole Watching the Film, ‘The Wait’

0
Anita Okoye has revealed that she was somewhat triggered with old wounds reopening after watching the Nollywood film, 'The Wait'.
Celebrity

Wizkid Announces Joint Tour With Davido

0
Wizkid set the internet ablaze after he made a surprising announcement about his perceived nemesis, Davido.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Read more

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Read more

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: