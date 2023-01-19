Kunle Afolayan Announces Production of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’ for Netflix

Kunle Afolayan and his KAP Motion Pictures company have announced the production of new film, ‘Ijogbon’.

The filmmaker and ace director shared this via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The new film which forms part of Afolayan’s multi-slate deal with streaming giant, Netflix, has begun production in filmmaker’s KAP Film Village and Resort in Oyo State.

According to the father of four, Ijogbon follows the story of four teenagers (3 boys and a girl), from a rural village in Southwestern Nigeria, who stumble on a bag of diamonds and conceal it.

Written by Tunde Babalola, the coming of age movie set in rural location, depicts the universality of human emotions defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs

