Kuje Prison Attack: Another fleeing inmate rearrested in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State on Friday succeeded in rearresting another fugitive suspected to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja.

The 33-year-old suspect, identified as Kamala Lawal, was arrested during a police raid of a criminal hideout in Danmusa Local Government Area

Spokesperson of the state command, SP Gambo Isah, paraded the suspect along with others at the Force headquarter on Friday.

According to SP Gambo, the Kuje prison runaway was arrested by the Dutsinma DPO and his team based on credible information.

The suspected fugitive had in his possession some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp when the police clamped down on him.

SP Gambo said: “Based on credible information, DPO Danmusa, and team carried out raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa LGA and succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, aged 33 years of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa LGA, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jailbreak.

“Suspect will be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, for further necessary action.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...