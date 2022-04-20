Kuda Bank Releases Statament Amid Claims of How Customers Were Assaulted on Their Premises

Kuda Bank has released a statement in which the management attempted to explain the horrible occurrence on their premises.

From the clips, police officers are seen dragging a customer out of their banking hall, who reportedly had come to lodge a claim following an unresolved debit on his account.

@kudabank @kudabankhelp this how you treat you customers. Minus me today. This is part one it will not end like this. Nothing must happen to my brother. @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU pic.twitter.com/Bwz4aCBYnp — Yusgaf Motors (@Yusgafmotors) April 19, 2022

Twitter please do the needful, this is after they have press a tear gas on his face. See how useless they rough handle by brother @kudabankhelp office in Yaba!! This is a friend him using his brother phone to record the incident. @Dehkunle @TifeStillDey @SavvyRinu @segalink 🙏 https://t.co/Tw2vqaVJGz pic.twitter.com/0ZR8vD1iqL — 𝕁𝔸𝕄𝕆𝕋𝔼ℂℍ 😈🍀🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Jamotech) April 19, 2022

The clip riled many people, some of who promised to give the bank a bad review.

Now, the management has released a statement, explaining their role in the matter. According to them, the harm was done by the police, not by Kuda Bank, and they are currently investigating the situation.

Our official statement on yesterday’s incident involving the police on our premises. pic.twitter.com/vVq72q2dgh — Kuda MFB (@kudabank) April 20, 2022

