Wednesday, April 20, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Kuda Bank Releases Statament Amid Claims of How Customers Were Assaulted on Their Premises

Kuda Bank has released a statement in which the management attempted to explain the horrible occurrence on their premises.

From the clips, police officers are seen dragging a customer out of their banking hall, who reportedly had come to lodge a claim following an unresolved debit on his account.

See the clip:

The clip riled many people, some of who promised to give the bank a bad review.

Now, the management has released a statement, explaining their role in the matter. According to them, the harm was done by the police, not by Kuda Bank, and they are currently investigating the situation.

See it:

