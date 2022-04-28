Kuchi Kuchi Singer, Jodie Writes Emotional Letter to Nigerians About Struggles of Mothers of Special Needs Children

Jodie wrote a moving and emotional open letter to Nigerians in the early hours of Wednesday, April 27.

The ‘Kuchi Kuchi’ crooner who shares a special needs child with actor, David Nnaji spoke at length about the struggles of raising a special needs child in this country.

Jodie revealed that several folks attribute such conditions to children whom their parents tried to abort hence, have no sympathy for such. In fact, there’s a high level of stigmatisation against both mother and child/children in the society.

The mother of one disclosed that she has been advised severally to murder as child as many people children with special needs are evil and come only to ‘swallow up’ finances. She talked on the emotional, physical and more so financial strain of raising these children as she’s lending her voice to the conversation to get things to change as far as perception and care of these kids go. See her post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...