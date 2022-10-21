Kris Jenner Reveals that Kim Kardashian Wanted to Make Jewelry Out of Her Bones

Kris Jenner has revealed that her daughter Kim Kardashian wanted to make jewelry out of her bones.

The momager shared this in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, per Entertainment Weekly, during which Kris Jenner revealed that Kim made a “creepy” request to her mom’s surgeon prior to her hip-replacement surgery.

“Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris said in the episode. “That is weird,” replied Kylie, who listened to the conversation over the phone.

“Remember when you wanted your ashes—you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us? That’s weird,” added Khloe, to which Kris insisted it was a “great idea.”

