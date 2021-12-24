Kris Jenner Releases Christmas Music Featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kris Jenner has put herself in the running for best holiday music with the release of a new song.

The OG momager who is giving Mariah Carey a run for her money announced that she did a take on the famous Christmas song, Jingle Bell and featured daughter, Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker drummer fiancé, Travis Barker.

“A little Christmas song in the studio! Christmas is my favourite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your mad drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone,” she captioned her post of the announcement.

