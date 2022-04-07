Kourtney Kardashian Speaks on Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker, Says Practice Makes Perfect

Kourtney Kardashian has shed light on her Vegas wedding to her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The couple who eloped to Vegas in the early hours of Monday morning following the Grammys held a wedding ceremony which was officiated by an Elvis Presley Impersonator.

Though the ceremony wasn’t legally binding as they’re yet to obtain a marriage license, Kourtney took to Instagram to speak on it, sharing that practice makes perfect.

She posted loved up photo of herself and her man from the ceremony and revealed that it went down around 2am after a little bit of tequila.

