Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Placing Husband Travis Barker on Sex Ban

Kourtney Kardashian is placing her husband, Travis Barker on a sex ban.

The reality TV star revealed this while speaking on her IVF journey in the hopes of conceiving a child with the rocker drummer.

The mother of three stated that she stopped her IVF treatment with husband Travis Barker, saying the experience was “a lot” while she was planning for her wedding with the drummer earlier this year. As revealed in the first season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the 43-year-old was determined to be met with the joyful news that she was expecting, but that appeared to be much more challenging — even with the help of Vitro fertilization.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal, the Poosh founder noted that given how stressful it was to plan for their big day, she decided not to put her IVF journey on hold until her schedule cleared up enough for her to focus all of her attention on trying to conceive what will be her fourth child. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she told the news outlet.

Shewent on to say that she’s putting Barker on a sex ban starting this fall as the pair try for their first child together once more. She’s been getting a lot of advice and tips from her doctors on ways in which the couple can increase their chances of conceiving. “You may have seen it on our show,” Kardashian added. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.”

