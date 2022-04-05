Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Got Married in Las Vegas

Congratulatons to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

TMZ reports that the couple tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time Monday after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards. And sources close to the couple say that they did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their own photographer and security instead.

The couple reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony, and this comes months after Barker asked the reality TV star to marry him in a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

Congratulations again to them!

