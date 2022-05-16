Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married Again, This Time In Santa Barbara

Congratulations again to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

TMZ is reporting that the couple were spotted in Santa Barbara on Sunday in Wedding outfits; he was wearing a tux, while she was decked out in a white dress, and they reportedly exchanged vows at the steps of a downtown courthouse.

And that’s not a trick this time: some people in attendance, including bodyguards. And as they left the courthouse, they drove away in a convertible with a “JUST MARRIED” sign attached to it.

This comes one month after their Las Vegas chapel trial wedding, which Kourtney later said was only a “practice.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote after that last “marriage”. “Practice makes perfect.”

Now, it appears they are truly married. Fans are happy for them.

