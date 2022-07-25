Korra Obidi Vows Never to Show Off Her Relationship Following Marriage Crash

Korra Obidi has vowed never to put her relationship on social media following the crash of her marriage to Justin Dean.

The dancer, author and mother of two, blamed jealous online critics for causing problems in her first marriage, ultimately leading to its collapse.

In a video she put up on social media, she said: “If I have another bae, I will never ever put him online. You people will destroy it like you destroyed my first marriage.”

“I will hide it from you jealous goat mouths,” she added.

She disclosed that while married, several folks would usually send her husband emails and messages, reporting on her online activities.

She recalled: “I remember those times, someone will go and email him, ‘Look at what your wife is doing. Look at what your wife is doing.’ Every day.

“How will he not run away? How will he not disappear? How will he not tell me, ‘ka, pack out of my house’ at five days postpartum? How will he not do that?” She complained.

