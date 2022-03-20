Korra Obidi Tearfully Breaks Down as She Reveals Coping Mechanism Amidst Divorce

Korra Obidi tearfully broke down on social media as she intimated fans with her current state of mind admidst her divorce.

The singer, dancer and author took to Facebook Live to reveal that her activities online are only attempts at trying to be strong for her daughters.

The US-based Nigerian dancer apologised to all her fans for presenting the false narrative of a perfect interracial marriage to them online.

“You might see me strong, you might see me dancing, when you see me doing those things, just know I’m trying to hold things together. I’m just trying to be strong, for my girls. I’m just trying to keep things together,” she said

Korra also noted that she would not disparage the person of her husband, Justin Dean online because the internet never forgets and she doesn’t want anything affecting her girls in the future.

Earlier in the month, Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, had announced they were getting divorced due to Obidi’s infidelity, narcissism and lack of accountability.

He however made a U-turn on the infidelity accusations but maintained that the other reasons stand true

