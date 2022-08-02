Korra Obidi Says She’ll Never Remarry Following Marriage Crash

Korra Obidi has vowed never to sign the dotted lines again following the crash of her marriage to Justin Dean. The dancer and mother of two took to her Instagram to announce her decision.

Obidi noted that she has tried for the institution that is marriage, as she did everything traditionally expected of a woman while her marriage lasted. She cooked, cleaned, performed her conjugal rights and so much more.

Korra added that as she is now single and enjoying her freedom, marriage doesn’t seem like something she wants to do again.

