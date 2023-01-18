Search
Korra Obidi Reveals Domestic Violence During Marriage to Justin Dean

Korra Obidi has revealed that she was physically assaulted during her marriage to Justin Dean.

The singer and dancer revisited the rather painful part of her marriage after her estranged husband, Justin Dean filed a lawsuit for full custody of their kids; June and Athena (both girls).

In the video shared online, the mother of two disclosed that Justin Dean filed the suit while claiming that she’s negligent and always engrossed in her live sessions.

The suit also pointed out the fact that the children are often exposed to social media which to an extent goes against the kids’ right to private life.

An emotional Korra while lamenting was forced to spill some things she has never said before.

She noted that she was a victim of domestic violence in her previous marriage which led to her having a miscarriage.

According to her, she was often beaten by the Chiropractor and on one occasion, during his rage, he dragged her forcefully while she was was pregnant and three days later a miscarriage occurred.

