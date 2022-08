Korra Obidi is done trying to fit into the expectations of people for her and is advising other women to do same.

The recently separated mother of two and dancer, shared that there’s always a lot of pressure to act, dress and behave a certain way, especially from other women.

Korra Obidi who gets a significant amount of grief for refusing to “act” like a mother of two, wants women to hold on to the essence of what makes them their unique selves like a purse in a crowded fair.

