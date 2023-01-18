Korea Obidi Transforms to An Alien as She Thanks Her ‘Korraverse’

Korra Obidi transformed herself to an alien in the likeness of James Cameron ‘s Avatar characters.

The dancer and singer took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself in blue skin, pointed ears abs pink lips as she thanked members of her social media family for their love and support and got a tad whimsical.

“Maa Eywa. We are all connected. With my craft over the years, I have been able to transmit energies I feel from deep within my soul to my @koreaverse_ through my music, dance. Social media has been a key medium. I know you think it is just Instagram but I feel closer to some people on here than I have ever in real life. We are all connected. Thanks for rubbing energies with me. ‘Korra, the earth and womb from whence you came.”

