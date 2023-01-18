Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Korea Obidi Transforms to An Alien as She Thanks Her 'Korraverse'

Korra Obidi transformed herself to an alien in the likeness of James Cameron ‘s Avatar characters.

The dancer and singer took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself in blue skin, pointed ears abs pink lips as she thanked members of her social media family for their love and support and got a tad whimsical.

“Maa Eywa. We are all connected. With my craft over the years, I have been able to transmit energies I feel from deep within my soul to my @koreaverse_ through my music, dance. Social media has been a key medium. I know you think it is just Instagram but I feel closer to some people on here than I have ever in real life. We are all connected. Thanks for rubbing energies with me. ‘Korra, the earth and womb from whence you came.”

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Not Christina Aguilera Was to Join Britney Spears and Madonna for MTV’s Iconic Kiss

Jennifer Lopez has dished on how she not Christina Aguilera was meant to join Britney Spears and Madonna for the 2003 MTV VMAs performance
Celebrity

Actors Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for actress, vocalist, and Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose and her man, Jason Dirden who recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Music

Burna Boy, Wizkid to Headline Afro Nation Festival in Miami

It's Afrobeats season and Burnaboy and Wizkid are set to take centre stage at the 2023 edition of the Afro Nation Festival in Miami.
Celebrity

O2 Academy Brixton, Venue of Asake’s Ill-fated Concert to Remain Shut for 3 More Months Following Revelation that Security Guards Receive Bribe

The 02 Academy in Brixton, venue of the ill-fated Asake concert that left 2 people dead, will remain shut further for another 3 months.

