Kolo Touré gets Wigan job

Wigan Athletic Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Kolo Touré as the Club’s new First Team Manager.

The appointment makes the Ivorian the first African to manage a senior men’s football team in England.

Wigan disclosed that Touré is arriving at the Club on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Leicester City, where he was operating as First Team Coach as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff.

The club said that having played under and learnt from elite managers throughout his career the likes of Arsène Wenger, Roberto Mancini, Jürgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers – as well as years of top-flight, European and International coaching experience – Touré will now focus on his own managerial career at First Team level.

Commenting on his appointment as Wigan Athletic Manager, Kolo Touré said:

“I would like to thank all of the fans, players and staff of Leicester City Football Club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Susan Whelan, Jon Rudkin and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years.

“The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

“I am extremely proud to be named Manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan Athletic is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward.

“I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead.”

