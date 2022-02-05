Kogi declares ‘state of emergency’ on education

The Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, on Friday said the State Government has declared ”a state of emergency” in the education sector in the state.

Jones disclosed this on Friday during the Educational Task Force Meeting with some critical Educational Stakeholders in Kogi Central Senatorial District, at Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Iruvucheba, Okene Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed optimism that the move by Gov. Yahaya Bello, had brought innovations and remodeling of secondary schools in the state, with a view to making the state regain its lost glory in Education.

He noted that with the state having two Universities, there was a dare need to adequately prepare students in secondary schools to fit into the vision of the governor for quality assurance and become self-reliant.

Jones described education as the only guarantee for the future, noting that the emergency system had also manifested in several ongoing renovation and rehabilitation projects in the Central Senatorial District and helped to reposition the education system in the state.

He emphasized the need for the state to move in the direction of science, technology, English, and Mathematics, for it not to “be left behind in the new wave of educational development, hence the declaration of a State of Emergency on the sector”.

He described the commitment of Bello to education as unprecedented, adding that the state government was conscious of the shortfall of teachers in secondary schools and making efforts to fill the vacancies occasioned by retirements, transfers, and civil service reforms.

Jones, however, solicited the support of stakeholders to the success of the adoption and mentorship program, saying that the state government could not do it alone while calling on teachers and students to maintain discipline. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...