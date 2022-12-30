Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kogi Blast: Yahaya Bello vows to punish perpetrators

News

The Kogi State Government has vowed to unravel the perpetrators of Thursday’s Okene explosion in order to put an end to such heinous act in the state.

The Security Adviser to Kogi State government, Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, made the statement in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Lokoja.

According to him, no government official attributed the incident to transformer explosion, saying police bomb experts have taken samples from the venue of the explosion for test in order to ascertain the type of explosion that blew off on Thursday in Okene shortly before President Muhammadu Buhari’s commissioning of some projects in the state.

The explosion, which occurred around 9.00 a.m. close to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland palace resulted in the death of three persons, blew down the fence of the palace.

Omodara, who stated that the state government has already engaged security agents to unravel those behind the ugly incident, vowed that government would not allow the detractors to go unpunished.

He pointed out that the aims of the perpetrator was to discourage President Buhari from coming to the state to commission projects executed by Governor Yahaya Bello, noting that the president was very happy to see many of the laudable projects provided for the people of the state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is determined to ensure that the state remain safe as the gateway to the North and South. Whatever happens to Kogi State in terms of security will definitely affect the entire country and we will continue to fight those who will like to cause security breach in the state” he said.

He also stated that the government had intelligence report on Okene explosion which “explains why they had enough deployment of security personnel across the state to be able to frustrate their efforts”.

The security adviser described the Thursday’s Okene explosion as the handiwork of enemies of progress.

“Unfortunately, in spite of that the enemies of progress still tried to distract President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kogi by setting that explosion.

“All the same, the deployment and tight security around didn’t allow them to achieve their aim.”

Latest

Sports

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

0
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo...
Politics

‘God forbid I work, romance with APC, PDP’ – Kwankwaso

0
A former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate...
News

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

0
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday...
Lifestyle

YouTube Partners with 8th AFRIMA, Reiterates Support For African Music and Creative Economy

0
  Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

0
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo...
Politics

‘God forbid I work, romance with APC, PDP’ – Kwankwaso

0
A former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate...
News

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

0
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday...
Lifestyle

YouTube Partners with 8th AFRIMA, Reiterates Support For African Music and Creative Economy

0
  Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the...
News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

Emmanuel Offor -
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo are set to link up at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Mundo Deportivo reports that Al...
Read more

‘God forbid I work, romance with APC, PDP’ – Kwankwaso

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has debunked rumours that...
Read more

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday filed a one-count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi for the murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem. Vandi...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: