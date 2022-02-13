Kodak Black Shot in the Leg at Bieber’s Super Bowl Weekend Party

Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Party after taking a swing at someone.

According to TMZ, the rapper revealed he had been at Bieber’s party and all was well until he stepped outside.

Upon exiting, somebody in Kodak’s crew got jumped by an unidentified assailant and Kodak threw himself in the mix to help his pal out, apparently swinging on the person in effort to do so.

It was at this point that a gunman opened fire but it is unclear if it was the same person who’d initially tried attacking Kodak’s pal, or if it was a different person entirely.

In the midst of everything, Kodak Black took a shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition and said to have sustained non-life-threatening so it looks like he’s going to be okay.

It’s unclear if Kodak fired any shots himself, or who he may have been with but cops are currently investigating the matter.

According to the police, 4 people had actually been shot instead of 3 as was previously thought and they have a description of a suspect but no arrests just yet.

Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy in L.A. The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

