Kodak Black Says Jada Pinkett Doesn’t ‘Deserve’ Will Smith: ‘You Deserve Me’

Kodak Black is back talking about people’s wives again.

The rapper took to Instagram Live during which he called out Jada over previous remarks she made about her husband on Red Table Talk. In the resurfaced interview from 2017, Jada opens up about her marriage to Will, how she faced pressure as a young actress and “never wanted to be married.”

Reacting to the old clip, Kodak went on a seist rant.

“You got a n***a who love you, all kinds of shit,” Kodak said. “Come fuck with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bullshit. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me.”

He spoke about Jada’s past relationship with Tupac Shakur, who he said “wasn’t all the way gangsta his whole life,” and “went to acting school, all kind of shit, dancing.”

Kodak called Will Smith a “stand-up” man with “integrity,” and said he should go and find himself an 18 or 22-year-old “young tenderoni.”

He was completely chaotic.

Listen to him:

Kodak black with priceless advice for Will Smith pic.twitter.com/rgNY6qtx24 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...