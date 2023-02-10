Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Auctions for $5.8 Million

A jersey worn by the late United States basketball legend Kobe Bryant, sold at auction for $5.8 million on Thursday, February 9.

The sale of the Laker’s jersey by Sotheby’s in New York sets a new record for any Bryant item at auction but came in under the upper pre-sale estimate of $7 million.

The price was comfortably more than the previous high of $3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Recall that Kobe Bryant died three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, that killed everyone onboard.

