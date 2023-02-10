Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Auctions for $5.8 Million

Celebrity

A jersey worn by the late United States basketball legend Kobe Bryant, sold at auction for $5.8 million on Thursday, February 9.

The sale of the Laker’s jersey by Sotheby’s in New York sets a new record for any Bryant item at auction but came in under the upper pre-sale estimate of $7 million.

The price was comfortably more than the previous high of $3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Recall that Kobe Bryant died three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, that killed everyone onboard.

Latest

Sports

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

0
FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the...
Politics

Gov Ganduje drags FG to court over Naira redesign

0
The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against...
News

Just In: Atiku Campaign DG escapes assassination, fingers Wike

0
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

0
FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the...
Politics

Gov Ganduje drags FG to court over Naira redesign

0
The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against...
News

Just In: Atiku Campaign DG escapes assassination, fingers Wike

0
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu...
News

Naira Scarcity: ‘Print more money’ – Council of State tells CBN

0
The Council of State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

Emmanuel Offor -
FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the 2022 The Best award, and there were no surprises as Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and...
Read more

Gov Ganduje drags FG to court over Naira redesign

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court over the naira redesign by the Central Bank...
Read more

Just In: Atiku Campaign DG escapes assassination, fingers Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, on Thursday night escaped assassination by whiskers,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: