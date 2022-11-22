Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Natalia Seeks Restraining Order Against Stalker

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant is reportedly seeking a restraining order against a stalker with a criminal history involving guns.

The 19-year-old who is scared, dashed to court on Monday, November 21, to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.

According to TMZ, Kemp believes that he is in a romantic relationship with the model and USC undergraduate.

In the court documents obtained, Natalia revealed that Dwayne Kemp attempted to contact her 2 years ago when she was still a minor, 17 and he was 30. She further stated that he is under the delusion that they have a romantic relationship though she has never met or made contact with him.

Natalia Bryant noted that Kemp has done everything within his power to find her, showing up at her sorority house at USC and also reportedly showed up at one of her classes where he was seen roaming about the building.

She shared that she lives in constant fear of Kemp who according to docs, is in the process of buying at least one gun — the docs say the sale is imminent. The docs go on to say he has threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock.

The LAPD is involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place.

Natalia’s asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house and her car.

The judge has yet to rule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...