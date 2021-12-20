Know the Word of God for Yourself, Williams Uchemba Says as He Laments Massive Release of False Prophets

Williams Uchemba is urging folks to be careful and do the work of knowing God for themselves so they are not deceived.

The actor shared that there is a massive release of false prophets who claim to have heard from God but their messages point nothing to Him.

Uchemba noted that these false prophets go about condemning just about everyone which is enough proof that God did not send them.

He stated that how you know a thing is from God is that it comes from a place of love and how you know it’s from the devil is that it is from a place of condemnation.

Williams Uchemba added that you don’t use fear and condemnation bro preach Christ; those are the devil’s tools as these have never fixed a misbehaving child.

