Klopp beats Guardiola to be named manager of the season

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has been named 2021/22 Premier League manager of the season.

The announcement of the prestigious accolade for Klopp was made at the 30th annual League Managers Association (LMA) Awards dinner in London.

Liverpool took the title race down to the wire, racking up 92 points and finishing runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City by a single point.

The Reds went closer to winning the Quadruple but fell short in the race for the English topflight.

Klopp and his team can still clinch a cup treble if they beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday and add the Champions League to this season’s FA Cup and League Cup successes.

Klopp was appointed manager of Liverpool in 2015 and guided the club to successive UEFA Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter to secure his first – and Liverpool’s sixth – title in the competition.

Klopp’s side finished second in the 2018–19 Premier League, registering 97 points; the then third-highest total in the history of the English top division, and the most by a team without winning the title.

The following season, Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup and Liverpool’s first FIFA Club World Cup, before delivering Liverpool’s first Premier League title, amassing a club record 99 points and breaking a number of top-flight records.

These achievements won him back-to-back FIFA Coach of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.

Klopp is a notable proponent of Gegenpressing, whereby the team, after losing possession, immediately attempts to win back possession, rather than falling back to regroup.

He has described his sides as playing “heavy metal” football, in reference to their pressing and high attacking output.

Klopp has cited his main influences as Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi, and former Mainz coach Wolfgang Frank.

