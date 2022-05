Kizz Daniel is indeed that artist with no bad song and he has made history yet again.

The singer’s new single, ‘Buga’ featuring Tekno, has broken record and gone on to be the the first ever single to reach 1 Million streams within 24 hours on Boomplay.

The song is also topping the chart, claiming the number 1 spot on Apple Music’s chart for 13 countries.

‘Buga’ hasn’t stopped there as it is currently the third most shazamed song in the world at the moment.

