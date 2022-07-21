Kizz Daniel’s Buga is the most googled song in Nigeria

Kizz Daniel’s 2022 hit song ‘Buga’ featuring Tekno is the most googled song in Nigeria.

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has broken several records as it became an instant social media hit – eliciting dance challenges on Tiktok and Instagram.

The song has caught the attention of both young and older demographics and it has also enjoyed domestic and international acceptance.

‘Buga’ was released on 3rd May 2022, and became the most popular song in Nigeria and was the most Shazamed song in the world and the song also held the number one position in over ten countries on the Apple Music Charts.

Its position as the most Googled song in Nigeria in the first half of 2022 highlights its wide reach and is immutable proof of its status.

The colourful video of the song, directed by the indefatigable TG Omori, was shot in a carnival-like setting, displaying various countries’ flags. Since its release, it has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube.

Other songs on the most googled list include:

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – ‘Buga’

2. Mavins’ Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – ‘Overdose’

3. Ruger – ‘Girlfriend’

4. Rema – ‘Calm Down’

5. Pheelz feat. BNXN – ‘Finesse’

6. Ruger – ‘Dior’

7. Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – ‘Zazu Zeh’

8. Kizz Daniel – ‘Pour Me Water’

9. Skiibii – ‘Baddest boy’

10. Asake – ‘Peace Be Unto You’

