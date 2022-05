Kizz Daniel has unveiled the faces of his two children for the first time since welcoming them.

The singer who welcomed triplets back in May 2021 with his partner, MJ but sadly lost of of them four days after birth, shared a cute clip of his two boys crusing away in their Mercedes Benz car.

This comes weeks after he unveiled their mum, MJ, on Mother’s Day by giving her a public shout out on his Instagram page.

This video is the first time, he will be showing the faces of his children.

