Monday, November 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kizz Daniel to Hold Lagos Concert in December

It’s going to be back to back partying this December as Kizz Daniel as joined the long list of Nigerian artistes who will be live in concert.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup headliner and ‘Buga’ crooner is set to entertain music lovers with his thrilling sounds in Lagos State.

Kizz Daniel will shut Lagos down with his “Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos” concert set to hold on December 17, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, according to LiveWire Concerts. This will be the singer’s second concert in Lagos since 2019.

