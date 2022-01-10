Kizz Daniel Talks Fatherhood, Career, & More in New Interview

Kizz Daniel is the cover star for TheWill Downton Magazine, in which he talked about becoming a parent, his career highs, and more about how he feelt about the music industry.

On becoming a father, he said:

“First I’d like to say thank God for my kids, for my boys. I wake up every morning and I’m grateful to God for blessing me. Although people will say you have two boys, I know I have three boys because God gave me three boys. So I say a prayer for him every day. And to answer the question I’d say it made me more aware of what’s going on around me. I’m a father and I’m quite particular about energy not just around me but around everyone close to my kids and the mother of my kids. It made me more responsible. Now I think twice before spending one naira. I used to be a sports car enthusiast, now I’m an SUV guy. I just bought a 2021 Lexus 520 and when I wanted to get it, I knew I wouldn’t drive it. All my cars are sports cars; I’m not a big car kind of guy but now I have to be one.

It also made me a better person regarding how to treat people. When I meet new people, I can’t quite place my finger on it but the vibe is very different because now, you’re treating people the way you want them to treat your kids. They’ll soon grow up, go into the world and when they are feeling cheery or downcast, they’ll call home or experience those emotions first-hand. So yeah, I’m a better person for it.”

On how his late father influenced his music, he said:

“My dad is my best friend. I used the word ‘is’ because he’s still in my heart (he turns around and apologises to his brother wearing a smile) after him, then my brother. So I was really close to my dad but not so much with my mum. As a normal dude, the day I lost my virginity, I should have called my friends but it was my dad. I lost my virginity at the age of 21 —as a kid, I was a bookworm and a huge nerd. I studied Water Engineering and graduated with a 4.32 GPA —so I’m narrating everything to him; from the beginning, all the way to the end and he laughed from start to finish. It was a very weird conversation but that just goes to show how deep the bond went. ‘Oh, I love you so much Baba 70’. The guy doesn’t overthink things at all. He talked me through everything after I told the story. He then said, “this is how you behave now and respect that woman”. He is never that guy to tell you not to. He is always all about respecting women. He married my mum, stepmom and was about to marry a third before he passed away. He loves women.”

