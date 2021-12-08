Kizz Daniel Tags Music Industry A Cabal, You Are Your Own Problem, Dadaboi Ehiz Replies

Kizz Daniel has likened the Nigerian music industry to a cabal but some Dadaboi Ehiz disagrees with this assertion.

The singer shared his thoughts via his official Twitter late on Tuesday night , stating that even a person who doesn’t belong to the cabal can still have staying power

Kizz Daniel shared that he does music for the love and passion of it and is great at it even if he says so himself.

Media personality, Ehiz refuted Kizz Daniel’s cabal claim and responded that the singer is bis own problem.

He went on to note that no one regards the “Yeba” crooner and asked him to quit the cabal talk.

