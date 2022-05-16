Monday, May 16, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Kizz Daniel Shuts Down the O2 Brixton Academy as Part of His Afro-Classic World Tour

Charismatic, talented and award-winning singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel shut down his sold-out UK ’02 Brixton Academy Concert, as part of his ongoing Afro-classic World Tour, which he commenced in Africa in January 2022 and is scheduled to end in December. 2022.

This genius-of-an-artiste who put up a spectacular show, gingered by an energetic audience, who were undiluted in expressing their excitement, thrilled his fans with an energetic performance of songs like “Laye”, “Woju”, “Buga”, “One Ticket,” “Eh God (Barnabas)“, and other smash hits, leaving the fans asking for more.

Kizz Daniel also performed to a sold-out audience at the ‘O2 Ritz in Manchester on the 14th of May, 2022. Pictures from the Manchester show will be out soon.

Below are photos from the O2 Brixton Academy event.

