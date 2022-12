Kizz Daniel brought Abuja out on Sunday night, December 11, for his sold-out concert in the Federal Capital Territory.

The singer revealed the thoughtful message his colleague, Davido sent him just before the show.

Sharing a screenshot on his Instagram stories, the message read,

“Goodluck tonite!! I no say we for shut abj down tonite together!!! Kill it!!” He replied the message with, “Missing you @davido.”

