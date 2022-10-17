Kizz Daniel Returns With Another Hit Single, “ODO – Cough”

Hard on the heels of his masterpiece ‘BUGA’ which moved the world with over 264.5 million views on TikTok, among other social media platforms, incredibly gifted Afro pop artist, Kizz Daniel, releases an equally addictive new single: “ODO – COUGH”.

Produced by Philkeyz, the track which already has a catchy choreography tells a beautiful story of a new found love interest. In his words: “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love. The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.”

Having toured famous cities in the UK during his successful ClassicWorldTour— selling out in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham in May2022 and also taking his sold-out Afroclassic US tour to 10 major cities in July 2022,

Kizz Daniel has the undeniable X-factor! Still on his world tour, the entertainment industry’s golden goose recently performed for millions of his fans in Canada, Suriname, Malawi, Rwanda and Uganda.

The widely acclaimed singer who’s known for his historic ‘No Bad Songz’ record has bagged numerous successful singles and albums that have become street anthems across Africa and the world, making him one of the most sought-after musicians of his time — as he knows the exact type of music to dish out and continually fan the eternal flame of good music for his fans in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“ODO” by Kizz Daniel Is out today, Friday, October 14, 2022 on all digital platforms.

Listen:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...