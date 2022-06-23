Kizz Daniel Releases Drops New Visuals to Hit Track, “Buga” Featuring Tekno Miles

Charismatic, talented and award-winning singer and songwriter

The massive hit that got heads of governments in Africa and beyond, among millions of Kizz Daniel fans around the world, grooving to this infectious new anthem is further celebrated in a cascade of vivacious colours that do justice to the monster hit. Resplendent in colours that primarily celebrate the motherland and bursting with energy from all the characters displayed in these addictive visuals, BUGA the visuals — are what we dreamed of and more.

Where Kizz Daniel‘s enigmatic presence is undeniable, Tekno brings his original sway which lends an animated personality to an already perfected artwork. This genius-of-an-artist, Kizz Daniel has stolen our hearts with these visuals and taken us on an emotional tourism where everything is rosy, happy and animated.

Directed by TG Omori and shot on locations in Lagos and Abuja, these visuals are all about clean angles and smooth lines, with its visual frames like mini universes of sound and poetry that help us find our way with this beautiful message and music. Just one word describes the BUGA visuals: Magic!

Watch the visuals to “BUGA” by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno Miles here and on all digital platforms.

