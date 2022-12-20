Kizz Daniel Receives Gold Plaque for Hitting 500 Million Streams on Boomplay

After his massively successful UK tour, Nigerian Afro-pop singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel wowed his fans with a spell-bound performance at his Lagos AfroClassic concert, Eko Convention Center on December 17, 2022 with other super talented stars like Korede Bello, Joeboy, Seyi Vibes in attendance. In the same vein, the gifted artist was awarded a gold plaque for making history yet again with a whooping 500 million streams on Boomplay.

Recall that the incredibly successful Afropop artist who released his hit single,“Buga” in June 2022 was the first African to hit 300 million streams on Boomplay and now, he has pushed the envelope by hitting 500 million views on the same platform — a massive feat which he attained by relentlessly releasing great music, growing and expanding his fanbase within and outside Nigeria.

The ‘Buga’ crooner who has an incredible history of no bad songs, recently performed his hit single “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and has now established himself as a force to reckon with globally.

Receiving the 500 million Gold plaque amidst great excitement, a humble Kizzappreciated his fans saying: “This award is dedicated to all my fans worldwide who have contribut ed immensely in streaming my songs. Thank you all for the love”.

