Kizz Daniel Lands Republic of Benin Early for Sunday Show

Kizz Daniel is doing everything in his power to prevent a repeat occurrence of what happened to him in Tanzania.

The singer who is still on his Afro Classic World Tour ensured he landed a day early to mitigate any unexpected circumstance.

Kizz Daniel shared several photos upon his arrival in Cotonou on his Instagram page as he thanked God for journey mercies and got teased by Davido in the comment section.

Recall that a few weeks back, the Buga coroner received serious backlash and was even arrested by the Tanzanian Police for being a no-show at a concert he was billed to perform at.

