Kizz Daniel Holds Press Conference Addressing No-Show in Tanzania, Promises Fans Concert on Friday

Kizz Daniel has shared his side of the story of what transpired in Tanzania, ultimately leading to him being picked up by the police.

The singer addressed the media at the Rotana Hotel where he apologised to the fans and promised them a show on Friday, August 12.

The ‘Buga’ crooner explained that the organisers of the show were in charge of booking the flight which brought him from Uganda to Tanzania on Sunday. However, on getting to Nairobi for the connecting flight to Dar es Salaam, the flight had left and he was stuck in Kenya for eight hours.

After finally getting a connecting flight at around eight thirty in the night, he arrived Dar es Salaam and noticed that some of his things had been forgotten. They assured him that his missing luggage would be returned to him.

Kizz Daniel noted that news making the rounds that he refused to perform because he was missing his jewellery is the dumbest thing he has ever heard. He also set the record straight about his alleged arrest, saying he was only picked up for questioning by the police.

He has however promised fans that come Friday, he will be live in concert to perform for their pleasure and details such as time and venue will be communicated by the show organisers.

Watch his interview below.

