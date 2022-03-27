Kizz Daniel Finally Unveils Mother of His Children in Mothers’ Day Shout Out

Sunday, March 27, 2022
Today, March 27 is Mothers’ Day with folks like Kizz Daniel celebrating the mothers in their lives.

The singer used this avenue as an opportunity to finally unveil the mother of his children as he gave her a Mothers’ Day shout out on his Instagram page.

Kizz Daniel shared a photo of himself and his baby mama and captioned it,

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets. MJ love.”

Recall that the “Barnabas” crooner revealed he welcomed triplets a while ago but one of the babies died at birth leaving him with two boys.

