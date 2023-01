Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).

The singer dropped the accompanying visuals to the new song on Friday, January 6, to the delight of his teeming fans.

Kizz Daniel shared the video directed by ace director, TG Omori on his Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎊”

The video has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube. Watch it below.

