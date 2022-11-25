Kizz Daniel Delivers a Spectacular Performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar

After speaking and it happened, Afro-Classic superstar, Kizz Daniel, last night delivered an electrifying performance of his massive hit tune “BUGA” at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Fan Festival mainstage as part of the FIFA Sound lineup, over the 29-day tournament at Doha’s Al Bidda Park.

Kizz Daniel who began his euphoric performance with hit single ‘Cough “ODO”’ which drove the dancing crowd to extreme excitement, later paid tribute to the late pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti by delivering a short performance of the legendary track, “Lady”. The icing on the cake was Kizz’s magnetic performance of his globally popular tune, BUGA which got everyone in the crowd — regardless of race or colour — dancing, singing and screaming for an encore!

Kizz Daniel, who was welcomed by FIFA officials and fans when he arrived in Qatar on November 21, for his FIFA Fan Festival performance has had a fantastic year! The singer took time to announce the Lagos leg of Afro Classic Tour coming up on December 17, 2022 as he continues to remain wavy with hit singles “Buga” and “Cough (ODO).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...