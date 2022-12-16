Kizz Daniel closes Out the Year With Captivating New Visuals for Hit Single, “Cough (ODO)”

Afro classic hitmaker, Kizz Daniel continues to break musical boundaries as he releases compelling visuals for his newest trending single, ‘Cough (ODO)’.

The ‘Cough (ODO)’ visuals — a different direction from the typical Kizz Daniel visuals, brim with colour, style and unique choreography as the talented singer croons away with engaging lyrics of the hit tune, perfectly captured in each visual frame.

Shot in Lagos and directed by seasoned Nigerian director, Director K (PriorGold), these riveting visuals which show unbridled affection, romance and the true essence of Love, are a clear reflection of the King of Love’s lyrical prowess when he sings: “I want to flex my love, I wan impress, and I want to carry my love away, to a place she loves”.

The Afro Classic pioneer who has been on fire this year, churned out one of the biggest hits of the season — the internationally recognized sound, ‘Buga’, and now, ‘Cough(ODO)’ — which has dominated social media platforms within and outside Nigeria. With the incredible success of his sold-out 2022 Afroclassic Tour which took him to the UK, US, Canada and select Africancountries — including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, Tanzania and parts of South America, Kizz Daniel truly has the whole world listening.

Watch the visuals for “Cough (ODO)” HERE and on all digital platforms.

