Kizz Daniel Celebrates Birthday by Kicking Smoking Addiction

Kizz Daniel is giving himself a present in health and better self care for his birthday celebration.

The singer and father of two who clocks 28 on Sunday, May 1, has revelaed that he is quitting smoking as a gift to himself.

Kizz Daniel revealed he was doing this for the sake of his kids and everyone in his life who loves him as the addiction isn’t good for anyone’s health.

He shared a video of himself getting rid of a couple of cigarette sticks on Hsi verified instagram page to announce his decision.

