Kizz Daniel Announces December 17 for Lagos Leg of His Afroclassic World Tour

Fresh off his FIFA announcement as one of the top performers in this year’s FIFA World cup Qatar 2022, multi award-winning Afrobeats, Pop and R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel is bringing his Afroclassic tour back home to Nigeria on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

home, made the announcement via his social media platforms in conjunction with promoters, Livewire Concerts, to deliver an electrifying performance to his fans. The celebrity who has decided to bring his international tour, made the announcement via hisin conjunction with promoters,to deliver an electrifying performance to his fans. Kizz Daniel who has enjoyed an impressive 2022 with his sensational hit song ‘Buga‘ becoming one of the biggest songs out of the continent; his successfully sold-out ‘Afroclassic Tour’ of cities in different continents of the world in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and select African countries, including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, Malawi, and one of South America’s vivacious entertainment hubs — Suriname; and now his addictive street jam, ‘Cough‘ Odo. A star performer with the X-Factor who puts on a great show and delivers incredible performances that have been likened to magic, the king of No Bad Songs is known for two things as a performer: incredible energy and incredible music.

For this natural born performer who gives his 100% at every performance venue, the BUGA crooner is poised to bring down the house at the Lagos leg of his Afroclassic tour as the party continues with insatiable fans waiting impatiently to escape into the newly discovered world of Kizz Daniel and his incredible music — the very definition of an unforgettable night with the superstar Live In Concert!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...